The pitch was terrible and affected the flow of the game in the KwaZulu-Natal derby, and Tinkler did not mince his words in his assessment after the match
“To be brutally honest, everybody that was watching this on TV would have changed the channel. I don’t think the pitch helped either team. Both teams were forced to play ugly football. It wasn’t a great game of football,” Tinkler said.
Maritzburg are now 10th on the PSL standings with 14 points and they are in the Telkom Knockout final. They will face Mamelodi Sundowns next Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“We had to play off the second ball. It was extremely difficult. In the second half I don’t think anybody had a chance or created a chance or a keeper had to make a save. I thought we started well in the first (few) minutes. I think there was a potential penalty that should have gone our way. Obviously, I would love to watch that again on TV. Today, was all about fighting for the second ball. Defensively we were well-structured and organised. It is hard for me to be very critical of my players because of the pitch,” Tinkler said.