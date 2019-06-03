Eric Tinkler could be handed a lengthy contract. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/ BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are set to extend Eric Tinkler’s contract . Tinkler proved to be a messiah for the Team of Choice as he saved them from relegation. When he joined Maritzburg, they were down and out but he brought a new lease of life to the team.

Independent Media has been reliably informed by a close source that Tinkler will be handed a lengthy contract.

“The management is elated about what Tinkler achieved. They will renew his contract for another two years. Tinkler is also happy at the club and will sign the new deal,” the source said.

Tinkler took over the coaching reigns at Maritzburg in January, replacing the beleaguered Muhsin Ertugral.

He propelled Maritzburg into the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs which they won with one game to spare. They created history by winning all of their matches and amassing 12 points. Maritzburg only conceded one goal in four matches, while netting seven strikes. They were far superior than Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal Eagles.

Maritzburg chairman, Farook Kadodia wasn’t willing to comment on Tinkler’s future.

“Tomorrow (today) at 2.30pm, if you have time you can come to Harry Gwala Stadium. I will be addressing the media about everything regarding Maritzburg United,” Kadodia explained.

Tinkler will be looking to reinforce his squad next season, with the likes of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe heading for the exit door.

Makaringe is on his way to Orlando Pirates, while Ndlovu is yet to decide where his next destination is. Richard Ofori is also rumoured to be on his way out.

Kadodia will be addressing the media with all of these issues this afternoon. Maritzburg will be looking to improve their PSL position next season after spending the most of this campaign languishing at the bottom of the standings.

The Mercury

