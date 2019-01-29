Eric Tinkler (centre) then coach of Chippa United pictured during the 2018 Telkom Knockout. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral yesterday, with Eric Tinkler the favourite to replace him. Ertugral joined the Team of Choice last month after the club fired Fadlu Davids following a slow start to the season. Ertugral had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

However, the Turkish coach failed to register a victory in five games during his short stint with Maritzburg, and suffered defeats to Golden Arrows, Free State Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United and Witbank Spurs.

His last game in charge of the club was Sunday’s loss against NFD outfit Spurs on penalties in the Nedbank Cup.

“We’ve parted ways with our coach. We are now searching for his replacement. We were not happy with the results and the position in which our club find themselves in. This morning (yesterday) we had a meeting where we decided to part ways,” Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia said.

Maritzburg are languishing at the bottom of the PSL standings and have only collected 11 points from 18 games.

Eric Tinkler is the favourite to take over the reins at the club.

He is currently jobless after leaving his post at Chippa. He has worked with players like Judas Moseamedi, Mpho Matsi and Miguel Timm in the past. The trio were all signed by Maritzburg this month.

“The coach is the only one leaving at this stage. We will continue to fight. I believe we can still get out of this situation,” Kadodia said.

Mabhudi Khenyeza is expected to take the reins until the club finds a permanent replacement for Ertugral.

Maritzburg face Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Friday, still searching for their first league win since September when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic away.

They have also struggled in front of goals, netting just six times in 18 matches.

Maritzburg parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral yesterday after the Turkish coach failed to register a single victory in five games at the club. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

It is believed that Thabo Rakhale will be joining Maritzburg before the transfer window closes this week. “Rakhale is heading to Maritzburg. I’m not sure whether it is a loan or permanent deal,” a source said.

But Kadodia denied that they have been in contact with Rakhale.

“I would love to have him but we haven’t been in contact with Rakhale,” Kadodia stated.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen also denied that they will be parting ways with Rakhale, saying: “There’s no truth to that.

I can’t release my best player to fellow relegation candidates.” Larsen said.





The Mercury

