DURBAN - Eric Tinkler has vowed to bring Kaizer Chiefs to a grinding halt and break the log leaders’ unbeaten record in the past eight league matches.
The high-flying Amakhosi will visit Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership showdown at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday (3.30pm). Chiefs are seemingly unstoppable as they have trampled top dogs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on the way to stretching their lead to nine points ahead of second-placed Downs.
You can’t blame Tinkler for feeling his Maritzburg side has the right recipe to dilute Chiefs’ clean run. The Team of Choice are the ones that dumped the Soweto giants out of the Telkom Knockout recently. They are now targeting a double over them.
“We beat them in the Telkom Knockout (semi-final). We are capable (of beating them) but what you are going to get is a different team because it is a team that knows how you’ve beat them. It is a team that is doing well in the league. They will be hungrier and want to get the result against us because they lost to us in the cup. They obviously want to continue with their run in the league. We’ve got to work harder than we did against them when we won the cup,” Tinkler explained to the media at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Chiefs have been deadly in set plays and their duo of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic have been uncontainable for opposition defences. Their aerial strength has helped Chiefs tremendously.