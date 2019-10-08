Eric Tinkler is challenging his troops at Maritzburg United to win the Telkom Knockout. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Eric Tinkler is challenging his troops at Maritzburg United to win the Telkom Knockout. The Team of Choice are still searching for their first trophy in top-flight football. Ironically, the Cup was Tinkler’s first piece of silverware as a head coach when Cape Town City won the tournament in 2016. Tinkler is challenging his team to go all out and win the TKO.

“I explained to the players that here is the competition that we can seriously consider. Let us try and go for that competition. But the league is the most important,” Tinkler explained.

Two seasons ago, Maritzburg came close to winning their first trophy but were denied by Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium in the Nedbank Cup final. Maritzburg have endured a difficult start to the new season, but they have started to improve in recent matches. Maritzburg have only won twice so far this season.

“I’m hoping that we are turning the corner. Now, it is all about turning glimpses into consistency. Winning games will make us better,” Tinkler said.