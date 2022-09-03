Titanic Premiership clashes take centre stage as Kaizer Chiefs welcome AmaZulu

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs will want to send a strong message to AmaZulu in the Premiership on Saturday, ahead of their MTN8 semi-final clash next month. Chiefs have blown hot and cold this season, having won two league games and lost three before progressing to the Wafa Wafa Cup semis last weekend.

Their 4-3 penalty shootout win over Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-final was not pretty. They conceded from another defensive blunder in regulation time. But they can’t afford such mistakes against an Usuthu side that has Bongi Ntuli, Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango who are scoring goals with consummate ease at the moment.

Golden Arrows and Chippa United have blown hot and cold as well as they’ve racked up only five points, thanks to one win, two draws and two losses. Chippa’s coach Daine Klate is in his debut senior season, but he knows that if he doesn’t get results that could upset trigger-happy boss Chippa Mpengesi.

Coaching duo Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza are not safe either, given that boss Mato Madlala has a knack of sacking under-performers. It’s still early days, but it appears that the recruitment strategy of new kids Richards Bay is paying off. They won two games, lost one and drew two. But their character will be tested against a Stellies side that is looking for their first win in three matches, after two draws and one loss in the league.

Stellies’ coach Steve Barker knows that there’s still a long way to go in the season, and they’ll have to dig deep in order to bag another top-four finish. Meanwhile, Royal AM have had a roller-coaster start to the season as well. They beat Kaizer Chiefs before losing twice at home to Orlando Pirates so far. But they’ll visit Sekhukhune United in Polokwane knowing that a win will lift the load off their shoulders before starting with their African safari.

Co-coach Dan Malesela knows that catch-up matches are not matches won. And that's why they’ll have to collect as many points while they still can. After all, teams such as Sekhukhune are also keen on finishing in a better position this season after missing out on the top-eight by a whisker last term. Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit will serve the last treat of the day as the high-flying Galaxy will play host to Cape Town City who've had a slow start.

Coach Sead Ramovic's troops are still unbeaten and yet to concede after racking up two wins and three draws in five league games since the start. Meanwhile, things haven't gone according to script for the Citizens ahead of their Caf Champions League debut campaign after managing only one win. @Mihlalibaleka