Toaster Nsabata saves undercooked Sekhukhune United against Golden Arrows

Durban - Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United played out to a boring 0-0 draw at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The first half can be described as being a case of Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata. Arrows dominated the possession but didn’t take the lead as a result of their finishing in the final third being poor.

During the times that they did manage to shoot, Nsabata mostly had to make very easy saves. Sekhukhune did have an early opportunity in the opening minute of the game as Nkanyiso Madonsela made a good run before picking out Chibuike Ohizu. Ohizu’s lack of confidence in front of goal showed as Thabani Zuke quickly tidied up at the back for Arrows. Madonsela will feel that he should have shot himself rather than trying to pick out Ohizu. In the eighth minute, Rodrick Kabwe found himself on the receiving end of a Seth Parusnath corner which he headed over. The communication between the two suggested that it was a move from the training ground.

Other than that, it was all Arrows. In the 20th minute, Nduduzo Sibiya forced a parried save from Nsabata. The rebound fell into the path of Saziso Magawana who struck a really tame shot that was easily held onto by Nsabata. Magawana again had a chance to put the home side ahead on the verge of half-time. He found himself on the receiving end of a cross that he headed over after having made a good run. Siboniso Conco had a golden chance to put Arrows ahead after the hour mark but fired a blank in front of goal. The chance came after a defensive mistake from Williard Katsande before Conco rather selfishly tried to go for the glory himself instead of picking out team-mate Pule Mmodi.

There were not many chances for either side in the second half as the game was mainly confined to midfield. Both teams next have interesting league clashes. Arrows are due to host Kaizer Chiefs next Wednesday while Sekhukhune will next be in action when they host Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, 3 May. The result means that Sekhukhune have now not won a single game in eight matches. The last time that they won was when they downed Baroka 4-0 in late February.

