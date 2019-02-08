John Comitis: I would like to see us first get into the top three. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The last time Cape Town City bumped into AmaZulu in the PSL was back in October at Cape Town Stadium and the locals won 3-0.

City went on to complete a hat-trick of wins, but then lost 2-0 away to league rookies Highlands Park. It proved to be a minor setback for Benni McCarthy’s team as they have since gone on a six-game unbeaten run and are eyeing a third straight win against AmaZulu tomorrow at the King Zwelithini Stadium (8.15pm kick-off).

City’s fine form sees them in fourth place on the league standings on 30 points and seven off the pace being set by Wits, who have played one game more.

Usuthu are in 11th place (20 points). Last time out they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 to end the Brazilians’ 28-match unbeaten run.

Sundowns returned to winning ways on Wednesday beating Black Leopards 3-0, a result that moved them from third to second on the log and only three points behind Wits, with a game in hand.

City’s recent 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs showed that the Capetonians are potential title contenders.

But the club’s chairman and owner John Comitis isn’t looking further than the next game.

“Yes, we’ve been playing well and we’re up there with the big boys, but there are 12 games left and we still have to play the teams above us, so it’s too early to talk about our chances of challenging for the silverware,” said Comitis.

“I would like to see us first get into the top three, hold that position, then see how things unfold when we take on Wits, Sundowns twice and Orlando Pirates, these being the sides ahead of us. For now the focus is on AmaZulu, a side that is tough to beat on their field and on the up judging by what they did to Sundowns.

“What I can say about us is that there is camaraderie among the players who are gelling well and all capable of doing the job asked of them by coach Benni. We’re in a happy place, let the good times continue.”

John Comitis, Chairman of Cape Town City celebrates with Thamsanqa Mkhize at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

City, who played a friendly on Tuesday against Swedish team BK Hacken and lost 3-1, are still to decide on a potential overseas signing, says Comitis.

“We brought in two players during the January transfer window (Kermit Erasmus and Thato Mokeke) and are now looking at the possibility of signing an overseas name with a few being considered, but nothing’s been cast in stone as we speak,” he said.

Erasmus will start against AmaZulu and the Bafana Banana striker is raring to go. Also back in action is influential midfielder Roland Putsche who has signed a new three-year contract with City.

Mike de Bruyn





Cape Times

