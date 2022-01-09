Top 5 free-agents on the PSL market

Durban — The transfer window is upon us. Most clubs will be looking to fix their problem areas during the current break and potentially add new names to their roster. A new signing during the mid-season transfer window can win a club a few places up the standings as we have seen happen numerous times in the past. The following are five of the best free agents available.

Hlompho Kekana The 36-year-old recently parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after falling down the pecking order at Masandawana. While he is in his late 30s, he remains hungry to play top-flight football and is still more than good enough to play at the highest level. There is no doubt that Kekana will be a good fit to many clubs in the top-flight. In addition to still potentially starting games for a new club, he can also be a valuable mentor figure and role model to young players.

Jose Ali Meza Meza recently parted ways with Maritzburg United following a clear-out at the KwaZulu-Natal-based club. He is familiar with South African football having initially joined Sundowns in 2018 before moving to Maritzburg in 2020. While not prolific in front of goal, Meza is a very hard-working and reliable player who is unselfish with the ball and who will create goals for team-mates. He will also add South American flair to any team that wants him.

Ryan Moon The 25-year-old is a free-agent after having recently left Swedish club Varbergs where he achieved moderate success. Moon has not yet hit his prime as a player and has vast experience in the South African top-flight, having previously turned out for boyhood club Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC. His spell in Sweden would have likely further improved him as a player due to the physicality of their league.

Siphiwe Tshabalala The 37-year-old most recently parted ways with AmaZulu. Tshabalala did show during the cameos that he made for Usuthu last season that he remains good enough on the ball to play at the highest level. Any club which signs him must bear in mind that he will not be a match-winner. However, he can still be a good squad rotational option and perhaps an impact player. A club that signs Tshabalala will also benefit from the mentorship that he can offer to younger players due to his star power and past experiences as a match winner.

Daniel Morgan Many clubs will be looking to bolster their backline and the New Zealand international is definitely worth consideration for any club that wants to improve defensively. Morgan was one of the better players in the Maritzburg team last season, helping his side avoid relegation. He is solid defensively and proved that he can also be a threat in terms of attack with decent set-piece-taking ability.