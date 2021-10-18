Top SA female referee Akhona Makalima earmarked for FIFA Women’s World Cup duty
Share this article:
Cape Town – South African match officials continue to make headway on the international scene and have been recognized by the world football governing body, FIFA ahead of the upcoming senior men’s and women’s World Cups in Qatar 2022 and 2023 in New Zealand and Australia respectively.
Tenacious female referee Akhona Makalima has been invited to a seminar in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand. This seminar will have candidates from three confederations (AFC, CAF and CONCACAF), and will be used to workshop the use of VAR along with the new laws of the game.
The seminar will run from 25-29 October 2021.
Leading men's officials, Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela will also travel to Doha, Qatar for their FIFA seminar for prospective referees from the regions of Asia, Africa, North/Central America/Caribbean & Oceania ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
This seminar will run from 1-5 November 2021.
Zakhele Siwela will then return to local duty before jetting out again at the end of November 2021 to officiate at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021. The FIFA Arab Cup will take place from 30 November 2021 – 18 December 2021 in Doha, Qatar.