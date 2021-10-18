Top SA female referee Akhona Makalima earmarked for FIFA Women’s World Cup duty

Cape Town – South African match officials continue to make headway on the international scene and have been recognized by the world football governing body, FIFA ahead of the upcoming senior men’s and women’s World Cups in Qatar 2022 and 2023 in New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Tenacious female referee Akhona Makalima has been invited to a seminar in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand. This seminar will have candidates from three confederations (AFC, CAF and CONCACAF), and will be used to workshop the use of VAR along with the new laws of the game.