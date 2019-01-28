“In the first half we started slowly, but we got into the game. Now we are going for the league,” said Tornado FC coach Tshepo Motsoeneng. Photo: BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Tshepo Motsoeneng says his Tornado FC team played very well despite the loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. Tornado lost to a wasteful Kaizer Chiefs through an own goal scored by Abongile Twani – who was trying to thwart a dangerous cross from Leonardo Castro.

The game had to go to extra time after both teams failed to put the ball in the net in the regulation 90 minutes.

Siphelele Ntshangase, Bernard Parker and Castro are some of the players whose efforts were stopped by the brilliant goalkeeping of Khanya Mini in front of more than 20 000 people at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

Motsoeneng is a proud man despite the defeat, and did not hide his feelings after the game.

The former Chippa United assistant coach told the media days before the match that he is not expecting Tornado to beat Chiefs – but that he wanted his players to show the whole country that they can play football in a structured way and have talent.

He predicted that Chiefs would struggle against his team if they don’t score in the first 60 minutes of the game – and it happened.

“First and foremost, I have to say we came here knowing very well what they are going to do. We knew that we are not going to get many chances.

“There was a situation where we should have played the ball instead of showcasing that we are good at keeping the ball on us.

“In the first half we started slowly, but we got into the game. I am proud of the boys. Now we are going for the league,” said Motsoeneng.

The Tornado coach thinks the game against Chiefs will help prepare his team well for the playoffs at the end of the season.

Group of soldiers! Left everything on the pitch but luck wasn’t on our side.Lift your heads up high,Lads.#NedbanCup #TFC🌪 pic.twitter.com/JUnp5R37No — Isivunguvungu (@tornado_fc) January 27, 2019

His team welcome Matta Milan in an ABC Motsepe League game on Tuesday afternoon at North End Stadium.

Commenting on the own goal scored by his defender Twani, the coach said he cannot blame the player because it was a clear mistake.

The Buffalo City Metro-based team will receive R100 000 from the cup sponsors, money which will help the team if they qualify for the playoffs after the end of the season.





