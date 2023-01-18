Transfers won’t fix Golden Arrows’ problems, says coach Mabhuti Khenyeza

Durban — Golden Arrows co-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has poured cold water on the thought of any potential signings in the January transfer window as he looks to improve his side internally. Abafana Bes’thende have been inconsistent throughout the season, failing to win consecutive matches since the beginning of the DStv Premiership.

Arrows have lost seven, drawn four and won five of their 16 matches this season, a worrying set of results considering the competitive nature of the league. The Durban-based outfit are currently two points off 15th-placed Maritzburg United (whom they play next) but also just three points behind fifth-placed Orlando Pirates (who beat them last week), however, Khenyeza believes he and his technical team will not find solutions in the transfer market. “I don't understand this trend, even in global football, you see Liverpool is signing players day-in and day-out but they're still losing, I see other teams do it as well but they still lose because it's not necessarily about who you sign but rather what you do to fix your team,” he told members of the media.

“Football is played as a collective, not individuals. It's all about how you fix your teams and set them up in a way that's going to enable you to, not only challenge, but also be difficult to play against. “We see teams in the PSL as well who are always signing players and have a squad worth millions on the field at the same time facing a team worth less but because of the application, the team worth less wins the game.” @ScribeSmiso

