Treble-chasing Sundowns wary of upstarts Royal AM in cup blockbuster

Cape Town - Saturday's Nedbank Cup semi-final at Chatsworth Stadium has the look of a top-of-the-table clash when Premiership upstarts Royal AM host Mamelodi Sundowns who have won the Nedbank Cup twice in the last seven years (kick-off 7pm). Sundowns are in an unassailable position at the top of the Premiership standings and 13 points ahead of Royal AM, who are in second place. There is broad daylight between the two teams on several fronts, but given the unpredictable nature of cup games the match will be a blockbuster.

Sundowns are entering the match on a high after winning the Premiership title on Wednesday following an energy-sapping draw against Cape Town City. Before the kick-off Cape Town City really believed they could win the match, and they had chances to pull it off. However, long after the final whistle, Sundowns and their jubilant supporters celebrated. There is always the danger that after such a high, the team won't be ready to face a team like Royal AM, who have a reputation of being the master of a smash-and-grab win. Several times in their debut season in the top-flight their matches seemed headed for a draw, but then they strike late in the match, with a goal out of the blue. ALSO READ: ‘Mamelodi Sundowns buy at Woolworths, we buy at Pick n Pay or Spar,’ says Orlando Pirates’ Mandla Ncikazi

Sundowns usually prepare thoroughly and will be aware of all the pitfalls. They added the Premiership title to the MTN8 trophy they won earlier this season, and the target is to complete the treble by winning the Nedbank Cup. Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said the quest resumes in earnest when they face Royal AM in the semi-finals. “We’ve already started to profile and try to help the players with information, and we have watched how they play," said Mokwena. "They have a back three that at the moment is without Ricardo Nascimento. Maybe when he’s fully fit he starts instead of Thato Lingwati.

"They’ve got Tshepo Rikhotsoand Samuel Manganyi, the skipper, and they form part of the back three. In the midfield, they have lots of options in Lantshene Phalane, Given Mashikinya but now they have Siphesihle Msomi who played their last match against Cape Town City.” “They’ve also got Kabelo Mahlasela, and everyone knows the qualities that he brings. He brings the dynamism and the aggression to play in and around the box, his ability to shoot from outside the box and he becomes a key strength of theirs. "And then they’ve got wing backs, on the one side you’ve got Shaun Mogaila that plays on the right and predominantly you create different dynamisms from that because then you’ve got a Manganyi and either Zukile Mkhize or Mogaila on the right and wingback.

"The big threat is Victor Letswalo, who is inverting and possibly joining Mxolisi Macuphu upfront. They make a two-prong attack and coming from wide areas. They always pose a danger on the far post when the ball goes to Thabo Matlaba’s side.

“We expect a very difficult match from a team that has very good players. They are well-coached by John Maduka. He and his technical team are doing a fantastic job which is good to see, but we also have a very good team." Maduka wants to bring success not only to the club but also to the province. He is refusing to get carried away and acknowledges they have a very big hurdle to get past in Sundowns. "It's important to go all out. It is important to represent this beautiful province. This province deserves good things when it comes to sport," he said.