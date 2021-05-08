Tributes pour in following passing of PSL Assistant referee Shaun Olive

DURBAN - The SA football fraternity is mourning the death of 2019-20 assistant referee of the season Shaun Olive who passed away after sustaining horrific injuries in a car accident in Johannesburg last week.

“The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the passing of 2019-20 PSL assistant referee of the season Shaun Olive,” stated the PSL in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

“The league sends heartfelt condolences to the Olive family‚ SA Football Association (SAFA) and the football fraternity at large.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of PSL referee Shaun Olive. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/f2shUcOnUs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 8, 2021

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence in honour of Shaun Olive ahead of this weekend’s Nedbank Cup‚ DStv Diski Challenge‚ DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Sad news 😞![CDATA[]]>😞![CDATA[]]>😞RIP Shaun Olive. Condolences to his family and friends and the South African referee family pic.twitter.com/KkUiVHrnPo — Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) May 8, 2021

A Backabuddy campaign was started last week to raise money for Olive’s medical bills as he was left without medical aid due to the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

IOL Sport