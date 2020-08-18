Tributes pour in for late SA sports journalism legend S’busiso Mseleku

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The South African sports fraternity have paid tribute to legendary football writer S’busiso Mseleku who succumbed to a short Covid-19-related illness on Monday night. Mseleku, 59, was a long-time sports editor of City Press‚ but made his name as a football writer for Sowetan and Drum magazine. Mseleku was also the sports editor of Drum and “A great journalist has fallen, a sports editor, and Role Model. S'Busiso Mseleku Rest in Peace,” sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo, who also worked closely with Mseleku at the SABC, tweeted. “Commitment, dedication, tenacity, and longevity coupled with an unwavering passion for asking the hard question. An encyclopedia of learning for me as I was coming up.” Veteran sports writer and current communications manager at SuperSport, Clinton van der Berg, also paid tribute to Mseleku.

“These truly are dreadful times. SA sports writing has lost another of its most passionate wordsmiths. Farewell to old friend S'busiso Mseleku, who died yesterday. Peace and prayers to his family. RIP good man.”

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former City Press Sports Editor, Sbusiso Mseleku.

He passed away last night. According to family friend, Duma ka Ndlovu, he succumbed to Covid-19.

MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/F6lKjZ0wfk — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 18, 2020

Senior City Press football writer Timothy Molobi says Mseleku was a person he admired.

“I worked with him since 2004 and we had great times together. He was the one who put City Press on the map for football‚” City Press football writer Timothy Molobi told TimesLive.

“He was a legend when it comes to football. Long before our times he was there. He was someone I looked up to before I got into the industry‚ and it was an honour to have worked under him.

“We still expected a lot from him. I mean‚ he was still young.”

Mseleku is survived by his five children.

IOL Sport