Cape Town — Kurt Lentjies has been sacked as Chippa United’s coach for the second time this season.
However, instead of leaving the club, he has been demoted to the coaching post for the club's Diski Challenge team.
Chippa lost 2-0 at home to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, and Lentjies took the fall with the Eastern Cape-based side 14th in the 16-team league.
On Monday afternoon, Chippa issued a statement that informed of the changes at the Gqeberha-based club.
The statement read: “Chippa United Football Club would like to announce that Kurt Lentjies has been redeployed to head up our DStv Diski Challenge Team.
“Chippa United have made some changes in the coaching department after the defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday. With Chippa extending their winless run to six matches in a row, the club have now decided to demote Kurt Lentjies.
“Siyabulela Gwambi has been appointed interim coach for the remainder of the season. Gwambi has been a loyal servant of the club having acquired his CAF License A coaching credentials.
“Club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has called upon all the Chilli Boys faithful to rally behind the coach and his charges as they look for positive results.”
Gwambi has been with the club since 2020 and has served in various capacities such as caretaker coach, interim coach and assistant manager. He will be in the hot seat when they visit fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Wednesday.
IOL Sport