Trigger happy Chippa United appoint Morgan Mammila as head coach ... again

Johannesburg — Morgan Mammila has made a sensational return to Chippa United after the club announced on Tuesday that he will be the team’s head coach for the 2023-24 season. Mammila vacated the head coach position late last season after his bright start at the club totally dimmed when the team flirted with relegation.

After his sacking, he boldly claimed that he had retired from coaching, only to resurface as a technical advisor at Swallows FC – despite sitting on the bench. Chippa survived relegation from the DStv Premiership thanks to the heroics of interim coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who was subsequently released when his tenure ended at the end of the season. The Chilli Boys’ supremo Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi continued with his controversial style yesterday, reappointing his long-time mate Mammila as the new coach.

“As we look to the future, we’re delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023-24 season. We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach,” Chippa said in a statement. Mammila will be assisted by the club’s loyal Siyabulela Gwambi, who has held the supporting role for a good number of coaches that have come and gone at the club. “We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as first assistant coach. His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum,” Chippa said.