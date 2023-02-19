Troubled TS Galaxy ease off field worries with win over AmaZulu

Troubled TS Galaxy eased their off the field worries with a morale-boosting 2-1 away win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night. Junior Traore was the hero on the night for the Rockets as it was his brace that earned his side the win. The Ivorian first scored in the 35th minute.

Early on in the second half, Galaxy were awarded a penalty after Thembela Sikhakhane was adjudged to have brought down Sphiwe Mahlangu in the danger area. Traore made no mistake in firing beyond the reach of Veli Mothwa. ALSO READ: Sekhukhune return to winning ways with a comfortable win over Richards Bay Despite having lost the game, it was AmaZulu who did more attacking play. They had over 62% ball possession and 16 shots at goal while Galaxy had just four in comparison. Dumisani Zumu also nearly equalized for his side near the end of the first half but his shot was just over the Galaxy goal.

In the 70th minute, Keagan Buchanan played in a lobbed ball towards the path of Thabo Qalinge who found Bongi Ntuli with a cross. The veteran striker had a good chance to score but was unable to convert. ALSO READ: WATCH: Royal AM, SuperSport United share the spoils in pouring Chatsworth rain AmaZulu did eventually pull one back in the 84th minute. Buchanan did some good work before firing towards goal. Sede Dion tucked home the ball into the net.

The result saw Galaxy move into eighth place while Usuthu dropped out of the top eight and into ninth spot in the league standings. Sead Ramovic’s side will next be in action next Saturday against struggling Marumo Gallants. AmaZulu’s next game is a Durban derby against Royal AM at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, also next Saturday. @EshlinV