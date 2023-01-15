TS Galaxy and struggling Swallows FC share the spoils in goalless stalemate

Durban — TS Galaxy were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. Both teams have struggled to get going or find consistency this season and unsurprisingly, the game was rather dull and devoid of quality with neither side really being deserving of victory. It was a dull game and a scoreless draw was a fair reflection.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first opportunity of the game fell to Swallows’ Mbulelo Wambi in the fifth minute and he forced an easy save from Galaxy goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak, who was starting in place of the injured Melusi Buthelezi. Playing the Bosnian international meant Galaxy missed their usual sweeper-keeper Buthelezi which indirectly led to their structure becoming more defensive. Galaxy had their first attack of the game by the 10th minute Kamoogelo Sebelebele attacked before he was halted by the combination of Keegan Allan and Yagan Sasman.

Gregory Damons had a chance to put Swallows ahead in the 15th minute as he found himself on the end of a cross and while he positioned himself well and made a well-timed run, his effort was off-target. While Galaxy had more ball possession in the first half, it was Swallows who did more with it as they created better opportunities but in the end Ernst Middendorp’s men did not convert those chances. Swallows started the second half on a bad note as Damons was red-carded following a terrible challenge on Mlungisi Mbunjana. The incident led to Middendorp and Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic having an ugly exchange on the touchline.

Story continues below Advertisement

Galaxy then went on to get a free-kick on the edge of the area. Marks Munyai was narrowly wide though Swallows keeper Thakasani Mbanjwa may have had it covered. For a brief moment, Swallows thought that they had found a winner as Waseem Isaacs put the ball in the back of the net but the goal was disallowed for offside. Tempers flared as the Dube Birds protested with Isaacs earning himself a yellow card for dissent. Both teams will be in action on Friday night. Galaxy travel to the Western Cape for an away clash against Cape Town City. Swallows make a trip to the Peter Mokaba Stadium to play against Sekhukhune United.

Story continues below Advertisement