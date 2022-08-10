TS Galaxy claim shock victory over champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban — TS Galaxy shocked defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 as they grabbed their first ever victory over the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Wednesday night. Galaxy silenced the home crowd when they took a shock lead in the 34th minute when Lefa Hlongwane found the back of the net after a well orchestrated counter attack.

Former Brazilians man, Lindokuhle Mbatha, made the all-important pass to put Bathusi Aubaas through. Aubaas did well to hold off a Sundowns defender and fired a low-shot at Ronwen Williams' goal, but the shot-stopper parried the onto the path of Hlongwane, who buried the ball in the goal. Sundowns looked to secure their defensive stability as Mosa Lebusa dropped down to the bench with Rushine De Reuck making his long awaited return from injury. Galaxy Head Coach Sead Ramovic opted for the tried and tested lineup as he sent out the same starting 11 from their opening game of the season.

In Wednesday evening’s other games, Royal AM surged to the top of the DStv Premiership table with a well worked 3-1 win over Chippa United. Andre de Jong bagged a first half brace, while former Swallows man Ruzaigh Gamildien added the third in the second half. Diego Appollis scored Chippa’s goal in the 75th minute of the game. At the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Tashreeq Morrris scored the only goal of the game as Sekhukhune United picked up all three points against Golden Arrows.

