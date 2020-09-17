TS Galaxy confirm the purchase of Highlands Park

JOHANNESBURG - GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy have confirmed the purchase of the status of Premier division outing Highlands Park ahead of the new season. Before the Rockets confirmed the successful bid on Thursday morning, their interest in the purchase of Highlands had been well documented. However, the deal was reported to have hit a snag this week after co-director Sinky Mnisi was reluctant to sign. Mnisi, who owned 20% of the Lions of the North, bemoaned the fact that he wasn’t initially alerted by club’s co-owners Brad Kaftel and Larry Brookstone about the club's financial dire situation, hence the need to sell the status. As an attempt to block the purchase, Mnisi took the matter to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee. Mnisi succeeded at the first, the PSL lawyer Michael Murphy, citing that the transfer of business cannot be approved due to the absence of the signature of all the parties - something that contrasts section 112 of the Companies Act.

But with Mnisi, Kaftel and Brookstone all expected to meet on Tuesday, it appears that the trio finally came to a unanimous decision about the sale of Highlands, considering the statement of Galaxy on their digital platforms.

“TS Galaxy Football Club is proud to officially announce the acquisition of the status of Premiership division club, Highlands Park FC,” the statement read.

“The acquisition comes at the back of lengthy and delicate discussions, where a mutual agreement was finally reached by both parties which will see Galaxy campaigning in the premier division of South African football as of the 2020/21 season.”

The Rockets who’ll keep their native Mpumalanga identity will play their home matches at Mbombela Stadium, while the team will be coached by Dan “Dance” Malesela, the record breaking mentor who helped the club to become the first second tier side to clinch the Nedbank Cup crown in 2019.

@Mihlalibaleka