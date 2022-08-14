TS Galaxy continue fine form and despatch SuperSport

Durban — TS Galaxy continued their fine form as they convincingly despatched SuperSport United 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday evening. Given Msimango broke SuperSport's resilience when he headed Galaxy in front two minutes before half-time.

The hosts piled on the pressure for the majority of the first half and their pressure reaped rewards when Msimango rose the highest to convert a well-delivered corner. Halfway through the second half and the Rockets had their second, left-back Ebrahim Seedat finishing off an excellent move in the 64th minute Second half substitute, Kamogelo Sebelebele drove in from the wing before playing Aphelele Teto through on goal but instead of shooting, the 19-year-old composed himself before laying delightful pass to Seedat who drove the ball home.

Two sides are on opposite sides of the scale in terms of form and confidence with Galaxy on a high after claiming a famous win against defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The Rockets unsurprisingly fielded an unchanged starting 11 with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lefa Hlongwane providing the goal threat upfront. It hasn't been a pleasing return to Matsatsantsa for Gavin Hunt having managed just a single point from their opening two games, so therefore it was no surprise that he roped in the experienced Ghampani Lungu to add considerable firepower as they searched for their first win of the season.

Sead Ramovic's Galaxy were quickest out of the blocks and demanded SuperSport goalkeeper Baolefa Pule to be at his best to pull off a brilliant double save in the seventh minute. Typical of any Hunt side, Matsatsantsa were at their most dangerous at set-piece time and Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi produced a magnificent save to keep the two sides level in the 37th minute. Ramovic's influence on Galaxy has grown since his appointment last season and has made his side one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the DStv Premiership.

The Mpumalanga-based side bossed the possession, looked dangerous on attack and were a level above a SuperSport side that looked out of their depth. Galaxy will have an opportunity to continue their fine form when they travel to a struggling Golden Arrows while SuperSport take their poor form into a difficult test against Orlando Pirates. @SmisoMsomi16

