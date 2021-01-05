TS Galaxy fight back to hold Baroka FC

MBOMBELA – TS Galaxy fought back from two goals down to hold Baroka FC 2-2 in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Bakgaga looked on course for all three points after goals from Ananias Gebhardt and Gerald Phiri Jr put them in total control, but the Rockets salvaged a point thanks to strikes from Shaune Mogaila and Mxolisi Machupu. The result sees the Mpumalanga hosts placed 11th on eight points, while the Limpopo visitors are eighth with 12 points. Galaxy created the first chance as early as the second minute, with Mbulelo Wambi exchanging passes with Mxolisi Machupu before firing off target with only Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to beat. Bakgaga weathered an early storm from the hosts and began to create half-chances for themselves, most notably when Goodman Mosele let fly from long range in the 21st minute and saw his effort flash just wide of the target. On 24 minutes the Rockets created their best chance of the first half, with a counter attack allowing Lindokuhle Mbatha a clear sight of goal, but Masuluke made an outstanding save to keep the score at 0-0.

Galaxy had further threatening moments through Wambi and Shaune Mogaila in the dying minutes of the first stanza, but the interval arrived with the teams still locked at 0-0.

The second half saw Baroka up their game and ultimately claim the lead 10 minutes after the restart, with Ananias Gebhardt capitalising on a handling error from Heugh at a corner kick to put the Limpopo visitors 1-0 up.

On the hour mark Bakgaga doubled their advantage, with Gerald Phiri Jr scoring a superb strike direct from a free kick which gave the Galaxy goalkeeper no chance whatsoever.

The hosts showed great spirit to hit back almost immediately, with Machupu doing great work to set up Mogaila, who had a tap-in from close range to halve the deficit in the 64th minute.

Mogaila’s goal turned the tide in favour of the Rockets, who gradually exerted more pressure and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 84th minute: Machupu beat Masuluke with a well-taken effort to level the score at 2-2.

The teams will return to DStv Premiership action this coming weekend, with Galaxy at home to SuperSport United and Baroka hosting champions Mamelodi Sundowns – both on Saturday 9 January.

Premier Soccer League