TS Galaxy goalkeeper Marlon Heugh ready for Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Durban — TS Galaxy goalkeeper Marlon Heugh is enthusiastic after his side was drawn to play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 following the draw was was held in Sandton on Wednesday. Galaxy’s draw against Chiefs means that fans will witness a repeat of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final which produced one of the biggest upsets in South African football history as the Rockets who were then playing in the GladAfrica Championship produced downed the Amakhosi.

“I know we played against Chiefs in the cup final a few years ago. You have to play against the best in the cup to win. It’s good to have a good opponent early on in order to push yourself and test yourself. You have to beat the best in order to win the Cup,” said Heugh. Heugh reiterated that the nature of Cup football is different to league football. While things are not going to plan for Galaxy in the Premiership, Heugh believes that his side can fancy their chances of going all the way in the Nedbank Cup. “It will be a great achievement for us to win this cup again. There is less pressure in a cup compared to a league. We need a strong cup run and we can take that confidence and apply it to our league games,” said Heugh.

At 31-years-old, Heugh has established himself as a solid top-flight player. However, the Western Cape-born player has yet to win a piece of major silverware in his career. The closest that he came to doing so was with former club Highlands Park with whom he was runners-up to SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN 8. “Every player in the league wants to win trophies. That is my goal and I want to achieve that goal before it gets to a situation where I can’t achieve it,” said Heugh. The Rockets had a modest first season in top-flight football last term as they finished ninth. Galaxy will be looking for a win over Chiefs as it was the Amakhosi who denied them a top-eight spot last season with a 1-0 loss on the last day of the season.