TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi 'stable’ after hijacking in Soweto

Cape Town - 23-year-old TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is in hospital after an attack during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Saturday evening. Buthelezi was joined in hospital by his brother who also suffered stab wounds during the attack.

TS Galaxy spokesperson Minenhle Mkhize confirmed the incident on Sunday afternoon. “The TS Galaxy Football Club goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was a victim of hijacking in Soweto early evening yesterday (Saturday). “Buthelezi and his brother were returning from visiting their ailing mother when they were cornered by hijackers at a petrol filling station in Soweto. They both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to the hospital.

“Buthelezi is in a stable condition, but his brother is said to be critical. The 23-year-old, who is yet to concede a goal at the highest level, rose to prominence at the start of this year when he made his PSL debut in the Nedbank Cup 0-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago.

He went on to keep two consecutive clean sheets in the DStv Premiership matches against Swallows and AmaZulu. “His family has asked for privacy while they are trying to deal with this unforeseen circumstance,” the statement continued.