TS Galaxy hammer Maritzburg, CT City beat Black Leopards, draws everywhere else

MIHLALI BALEKA, HERMAN GIBBS, ESHLIN VEDAN CAPE TOWN – WEDNESDAY night’s DStv Premiership action delivered a proper anti-climax as the matches that had potential to add some excitement at the top of table all ended in stalemates. Orlando Pirates' struggles continued as they dropped points for the second time in a row after hosting undefeated Golden Arrows to a goalless outcome at the Orlando Stadium.At the back of a disappointing outing, after losing to Black Leopards away from home, Pirates were expected to return to winning ways coming into this encounter. But it was not to be, despite coach Josef Zinnbauer making five changes to the team that lost in Venda.Left-back Bongani Sam, the replacement of Innocent Maela who scored an own goal in Thohoyandou, was a livewire for the Bucs, especially in the first half, with his wide runs and crosses. Such that Thembinkosi Lorch nearly capitalised from a Sam's delivery but he unceremoniously rattled the upright with a close range header.In the second stanza, Arrows flipped the script though and looked more resurgent. But the closest they came was through Pule Mmodi’s effort that shaved Richard Ofori's top corner. In the end, Arrows remained fourth on the standings with 19 points, one ahead of the sixth placed Pirates.

This season's surprise package, Moroka Swallows, missed out on a golden opportunity to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Premiership standings after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United 1-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Swallows and Sundowns now each have 26 points after 12 games, and both teams remain unbeaten. However, Sundowns remain the log-leaders because of a superior goal difference. Swallows' unblemished record, however, remains a massive feat as they are newcomers in the elite division.

The only goal in the first half was scored in the 11th minute when in-form striker Ruzaigh Gamildien produced a touch of brilliance. Midfielder Zaphaniah Mbokoma picked up Gamildien with a 35m pass from the halfway line. Once Gamildien gained control, he volleyed past Chippa keeper Ayanda Mtshali.

Chippa played far better in the second half and just after they came desperately close to scoring in the 71st minute, substitute Kurt Lentjies hammered the ball past a packed goalmouth for the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu side were dealt further frustration after playing out to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.Usuthu were the better side and took the lead in the 33rd minute after Siphelele Mthembu scored his first goal for the club.

The 33-year-old made a timeous run before perfectly hitting a ball from Luvuyo Memela beyond the reach of SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. AmaZulu’s defence was well-organized and SuperSport struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities.SuperSport got their equaliser in the 76th minute after substitute Mario Booysen was judged to have brought down Thamsanqa Gabuza in the penalty area.

SuperSport’s top scorer Bradley Grobler took the spot-kick and made no mistake in sending his effort beyond Veli Mothwa.

Grobler could have won the game for SuperSport in the 81st minute but Mothwa did well to save his thunderous effort. AmaZulu next play against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

In Thohoyandou, Amethyst Bradley Ralani scored on either side of half-time as Cape Town City beat Black Leopards 2-0.

IOL Sport