Nation Ndlovu, who scored for TS Galaxy, was chosen as the Man of the Match against UMvoti FC on Saturday. Photo: @OfficialPSL via Twitter

CLERMONT – Another team from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was sent packing in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday as the ABC Motsepe League outfit UMvoti FC succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against TS Galaxy. AmaZulu were also dumped out of the same competition by Highlands Park on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. The game ended 1-1, and the Lions of North triumphed 3-1 on penalties.

UMvoti were also dismantled by NFD outfit TS Galaxy.

TS Galaxy dominated the game from the start until the end. Sizwe Mdlinzo broke the deadlock for TS Galaxy with a well taken strike just five minutes before the interval.

It was a good passage of play as Mfundo Phungwayo and Sihle Nduli exchanged some neat passing, before Mdlinzo finished with aplomb to beat Mpendulo Dlamini between the sticks for UMvoti FC.

Galaxy dominated the first half and created numerous goal-scoring opportunities, but lacked the killer instinct. They kept possession like the Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela-coached teams usually do.

Galaxy doubled their lead after the hour mark. It was another classic move from Galaxy, which was finished by Nation Ndlovu.

He exchanged a good one-two with Sinethemba Ngidi, and showed great composure to beat Dlamini.

Six minutes later, Njabulo Xulu netted an own goal. Tsepo Chaine tormented the defence of UMvoti with his pace and then tried to find Ndlovu, but Xulu directed his clearance attempt into his own net.

UMvoti pulled one goal back in the dying minutes of the game when Bonginkosi Nyembe unleashed a thunderbolt to beat Ludwe Mpakumpaku.





