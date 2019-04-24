TS Galaxy players celebrate victory in the 2019 Nedbank Cup semi final match. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – TS Galaxy are an ambitious side and deserve their accomplishments. The National First Division outfit are destined for greatness. It is astonishing that a team that was established nine months ago will be competing in their maiden cup final.

Tim Sukazi and his troops at Galaxy are proving that anything is possible if you have a clear vision. Galaxy epitomise what you call identity.

I love people with identity. I admire people who are clearly structured in life.

When Tim Sukazi bought the status of Milano FC, he had a dream of gaining promotion to top flight football. He was very clear about that. He wanted his team to dazzle the masses with beautiful football.

His troops are marvellous to watch. Those boys can play football, I don’t care who says what and when but what I’m stating is the fact. They are playing with zeal, finesse and tenacity, things that have been lacking in South African football for a while.

If we can have more teams displaying that kind of football week in and week out, I promise you, we can have packed stadiums every weekend.

Football lovers want to be entertained and Galaxy are entertainers of note. I can watch them the whole day, the whole night and the whole year because I enjoy good carpet football.

Sukazi wanted his side to display entertaining football and that’s why he roped in Dan “Dance” Malesela as the head coach. Malesela is synonymous with good carpet football.

He is renowned for that style of play. Malesela assembled good quality players that suite his style of play. Their success in a short space of time is not a miracle but it is based on diligence, patience and structured planning.

Daniel Malesela, coach of TS Galaxy celebrates his team's victory over Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ask John Comitis at Cape Town City, he will tell you. Cape Town City won the Telkom Knockout and finished third in their first season in top flight football.

Was this achieved through a miracle?

No it wasn’t, but Comitis had a vision. He wanted his team to compete. Comitis invested in his project by bringing in top quality players. So, can you see what structured planning can do? It is all about having a vision, putting that vision into action and believing in it.

That’s why Cape Town City have captured two cups in three years. That’s why they have exported players like Lebogang Manyama and Ayanda Patosi.

As I’ve eluded, Galaxy are destined for greatness. On May 18 they will hope to make history by becoming the first NFD side to lift the Nedbank Cup. The likes of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Pretoria University and Black Leopards all fell short at the last hurdle.

Galaxy won’t find it elementary against Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi have endured turbulent times in recent years and they are desperate to end their barren run.

They have not tasted success in the last four years. I have no doubt that Galaxy will give Chiefs a run for their money.

I’m not saying they will beat Chiefs but Amakhosi are in for a difficult encounter. Galaxy will be no push overs. What also fascinates me about Galaxy is the fact that they boast only South African-born talent. They really deserve to be in the final.

I hope to see them in top flight football soon. The Premier Soccer League is hungry for that kind of football. Our screens are in need of that dazzling football.





