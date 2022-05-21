TS Galaxy safe from the drop after 1-0 win over Chippa United

Cape Town - TS Galaxy ensured they would be playing in the DStv Premiership again next season after clinching a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Sead Ramovic's side came into the final game of the season needing a victory to avoid any potential relegation concerns and Spiwe Msimango's stoppage-time winner earned their stay in the top flight.

The Rockets finished the campaign four points clear of the bottom two in 13th place, one ahead of the Chilli Boys, who came close to staring at the relegation playoffs themselves, only to escape that scenario after Kaizer Chiefs scored a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Swallows. Kurt Lentjies' team had slipped closer and closer to the drop zone after going three games without a win in the league, and they almost found themselves trailing inside five minutes when Lindokuhle Mbatha forced Lloyd Kazapua into a fine save with a strike from range. ALSO READ: AmaZulu and Arrows' KZN derby postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

The hosts quickly went up the other end of the pitch and nearly scored a goal of their own, but Ramasimong Maloisane's shot drifted just wide of the near post from inside the box on the right. Lentjies was making his first and last appearance of the season as a player, although he lasted just 14 minutes before replacing himself with Eva Nga Bienvenu. Kazapua was called into action again just before the half-hour mark to keep out Ebrahim Seedat's long-range shot, in what was the final real action of the first half.

Chippa were first to threaten after the restart as Thokozani Sekotlong directed a header just wide of the right post from Bienvenu's delivery in the 49th minute.

Moments later, at the other end, Mbatha dragged an effort just beyond the left post from inside the box. Mbatha did manage to test Kazapua with his next attempt on 54 minutes, but the goalmouth action dried up considerably until the closing stages. Both clubs pushed for a winner in the final moments of the match, with Bathusi Aubaas getting on the end of Mahlangu's cross to force Kazapua to save his header in the 84th minute before Melusi Buthelezi was required to keep out Azola Matrose's angled strike from the right soon afterwards.

