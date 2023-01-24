TS Galaxy sign young Venezeula attacker Yaimil Medina

Johannesburg — TS Galaxy have bolstered their squad with the signing of Venezuelan attacker Yaimil Medina, according to reports on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
This will be Medina's first spell in Africa. He cut his playing teeth back at home before moving to Spain and then returning to childhood club Mineros last year.
TS Galaxy have secured the signing of former Mineros winger Yaimil Medina.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) January 24, 2023
The 23yo. had stints in Spain with Albacete, Recreativo de Huelva.
Medina's contract details at Galaxy are unknown, but he'll want to quickly adapt in local football and follow in footsteps of countryman Jose Torrealba.
Torrealba had a successful career at Mamelodi Sundowns where he won trophies before he joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs where he had a lukewarm stint.
The 23-year old, though, will have to work his socks off at Galaxy if he wants to secure a move to the local big three club or back to European football.
Under the guidance of Serbian-born coach Sead Ramovic and former football agent turned club boss Tim Sukazi, Medina will believe that's a possibility.
The Rockets meet log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league on Tuesday night, hoping to replicate their shock win in the reverse fixture.
A win from that game would go a long way in their search for a top eight finish as they are 12th with 19 points, three adrift of eighth-placed AmaZulu.
But that is easier said than done. The Rockets are winless this year after three draws and one loss, with their last win in late December.
Sundowns, on the other hand, are enjoying a purple patch having won 12 matches in a row after beating Chiefs away on Saturday.
