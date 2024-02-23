TS Galaxy, Stellenbosch FC secure passage to the next round of the Nedbank Cup

A 67th Mpho Mvelase strike was enough to see TS Galaxy advance into the next round of the Nedbank Cup at the expense of Golden Arrows on Friday evening. With the 90 minutes looking like the game was going to peter out and end level, Mvelase put the ball in the back of the net to break the hearts of Abafana Bes’thende.

The game began in frantic pace with Lehlohonolo Mojela opening the scoring in the 11th minute. Their lead didn’t last long, though, as Kganyane Letsoenyo put the ball in his own net just six minutes later. Elimination will allow Golden Arrows a chance to focus on their DStv Premiership campaign, while TS Galaxy still have a chance to win the trophy that got them in the spotlight five years ago. Meanwhile, in the Cape Winelands, the clash between Stellenbosch FC and National First Division strugglers Pretoria Callies had to be settled on penalties after it ended 1-1 after two hours of football.

Devin Titus put the home side in front in the 68th minute, while Pretoria Callies were able to pull level with three minutes of regular time remaining. With either side able to find the knockout blow in extra time, it was up to the dreaded penalty shootout to separate the teams.