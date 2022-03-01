TS Galaxy will take inspiration from recent results ahead of Sundowns clash, says Brooks

Johannesburg - With the Nedbank Cup and African Champions League now their main priority, Mamelodi Sundowns will need to rotate well ahead of their Premiership clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday evening. Sundowns head into the clash 15 points clear at the top of the log. It will take arguably the biggest upset in South African football to prevent them from winning a fifth consecutive league title.

At this stage of the campaign, preventing injuries to key players in Premiership games will arguably be more important than winning them for Masandawana as they look to try and secure a first Champions League title since 2016. Meanwhile, TS Galaxy key player Ethan Brooks is hoping that his side can have a great late season run of form as they look to avoid relegation. The Rockets enter the game against Masandawana only above relegation-threatened Chippa United on goal difference. ALSO READ: Five of the best goalkeepers in Soweto Derby history

“It will be good to replicate last season’s eight unbeaten games. It will also take a lot for that to happen. Sundowns have come back from their win against Al Ahly and it will take a lot from us to get a good result in the game. We need to stay focused for the game at hand, stay focused, be unified and look forward to the game,” said Brooks. Brooks, who has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in South Africa this season is hoping that his team can make use of their home advantage as they look to try and pull off an upset on their more fancied opponents. “We are playing at home. I’d like to start on a good note. What has been our key is that everyone is working hard at training. We are unbeaten in our last three games as well,” said Brooks.

Galaxy have also won two out of their last three games in all competitions. Prior to their league draw against AmaZulu, they beat TS Galaxy in a domestic top-flight game. They also upset Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32.