TS Galaxy’s Saed Ramovic says his comments about Palestine conflict were censored

TS Galaxy head coach Saed Ramovic has taken issue with being reportedly censored after their Carling Knockout penalty win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
After the game, Ramovic’ post-match interview was cut short, and the coach explained why.
“The truth is, I asked SuperSport before the game ends… if I can say something about the things happening in Palestine,” Ramovic said, according to media reports.
“They did not allow me. I said I don’t want to talk about the game and I continued to talk about the Palestine incident and they cut it off and I think that is a shame because it was my voice.
“I think to do something like this shows I don’t know what, but again I’m not a politician. I just wanted to say that our prayers are with the people of Palestine and the president of South Africa [Cyril Ramaphosa] has said that we are against any kind of violence.
“South Africa went through Apartheid, Palestine is going through the same in front of the eyes of the world. This is what I said and they cut it off.”
According to reports, over 5 000 people have been killed, and a million displaced in Gaza during the recent conflict Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which escalated at the beginning of October.
IOL Sport