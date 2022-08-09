TS Galaxy's transfer activity takes them up a level,' says Downs’ Rulani Mokwena ahead of big clash

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns will look to build on their opening day victory when they welcome TS Galaxy FC to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening in a 7.30pm kick-off. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAM’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The Brazilians got the defence of their DStv Premiership title started in impressive fashion as they overturned a resilient Cape Town City 2-0 and set a clear precedent for the upcoming season. The Brazilians’ co-coach Rulani Mokwena, although confident, revealed that the Rockets’ recent business in the transfer market will offer them an added element of experience which might cause his side a few issues. Galaxy managed to nail down the services of veteran Lindokuhle Mbatha and defender Given Msimango before landing the high-profile signatures of Sibusiso Vilakazi and former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu man Xola Mlambo.

"Galaxy haven't made too many changes to their side so (Sead) Ramovic has had a pre-season with this side and is very familiar with the group. He established a clear pattern of play and it's very encouraging to see their bravery in terms of building up from the back," he told her club's media department. "They still have the experience of (Lindokuhle) Mbatha but also added the experience of Vila (Vilakazi) and a Mlambo plus they have back Given Msimango who looks strong and fit again.“ He added: "We know we have to play our best football with the aim of imposing ourselves aggressively and at high intensity because that's what they'll be looking to do as well."

Sundowns have every reason to be optimistic heading into this encounter considering their head-to-head record against the Mpumalanga-based side. The Brazilians have beaten them four times out of four without conceding a goal, holding a 9-0 aggregate score since their first encounter in 2020.

The Rockets have been on the up since the arrival of Ramovic, the German international guided the side out of relegation danger last campaign and Galaxy have only suffered one loss in their last eight games, form that dates back to latter stages of last season. Galaxy's stalemate against AmaZulu revealed there is room for improvement in their final third play as they failed to turn their dominance and excellent opportunities into a goal, a trait they're going to need to polish if they are to cause an upset against Sundowns.

