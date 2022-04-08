Tshakhuma come back from two goals down to send SuperSport United packing in Nedbank Cup

Durban — Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila rallied from two goals down to beat Supersport United and knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday evening. Jesse Donn continued his impressive form this season as he fired the visitors in front with a well taken goal in the 17th minute.

Story continues below Advertisment

Aubrey Ngoma combined well with Selaelo Rasebotja on the right hand side before perfectly teeing up Donn on the edge of the box, the midfielder then latched on to the ball and curled it into the top corner to put his side 1-0. 17’ TTM 0-1 Supersport

63’ TTM 0-2 Supersport

69’ TTM 1-2 Supersport

85’ TTM 2-2 Supersport

101’ TTM 3-2 Supersport



The Cup of Dreams delivers another thriller in Thohoyandou. Tshakhuma fight back from 2-0 down to eliminate SuperSport from the #NedbankCup. pic.twitter.com/IVv3VmM2tW — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 8, 2022 Matsatsantsa doubled their lead midway through the second half as Gampani Lungu scored his second goal in as many games in the 63rd minute. Lungu converted his second penalty in a week and put his side 2-0 up after Ngoma was brought down by Biodun in the penalty area after some good work weaving his way through the defence.

Six minutes later and Tshakhuma midfielder, Tumi Ngwepe scored the goal of the game and gave his side a lifeline in the 69th minute and made the score 2-1. Ngwepe ran onto a bouncing ball from a far way out and made the perfect connection as he volleyed the ball into the roof of the net, leaving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at a standstill. 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑! This might be the best goal of this year's #NedbankCup.



Tumi Ngwepe with a volley for the ages! 🤩



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/0idS0Cf0oG — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 8, 2022 Vhadau Vha Damani completed their comeback late in the 85th minute as substitute Naeem Amojee drew his side level and sent the match into extra time.

Story continues below Advertisment

Amojee finished expertly in the near post after sublime work by Manzini who held off defenders and threaded a neat through ball to put him through with just the goalkeeper to beat. Another second half substitute, Tumelo Makha put Tshakuma in dreamland as he put his side 3-2 up in the 12th minute of extra time. Supersport's defence seemed to be running out of steam and the legs to carry them through the extra time and Makha capitalised, smartly finishing after being put in behind by Tebogo Motloung.

Story continues below Advertisment

After coming off the bench to rescue a point in their last league match, Jesse Donn and Talent Mbatha began the game in the heart of midfield for Supersport in place of Bangaly Soumahoro and Jamie Webber. For Tshakhuma, former Chippa United and Amazulu striker Rhulani Manzini led the line upfront as the home side looked to a fairly inexperienced Supersport defence under pressure. Jesse Donn’s stocks on the rise again! 📈



What a goal! 🥶



📺 Stream the #NedbankCup live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/iUkVvngPYb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 8, 2022 While Supersport may have edged the possession, Tshakhuma always looked dangerous on the counter the entire first half.

Story continues below Advertisment

The home side returned from the break with renewed vigor and applied a lot of pressure on the Matsatsantsa defence, accumulating a succession of corners and in turn found two goals in the process. Supersport next meet Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv premiership in ten days time while Tshakhuma return to GladAfrica Championship again Platinum City. @SmisoMsomi16