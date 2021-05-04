Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila beat Kaizer Chiefs in smash-and-grab

CAPE TOWN – Relegation-haunted Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) scored a smash and grab 2-1 win over 10-man Kaizer Chiefs after converting an injury-time penalty in their DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Towards the end of the match, it looked like the injury-hit Chiefs who played half the match with a player less following a red card just ahead of the halftime break would salvage a draw.

Instead, Chiefs central defender Siyabonga Ngezana lost his balance in a goalmouth melee and inadvertently made a handball. TTM's Thabo Mnyamane scored from the resultant penalty.

It was the perfect dress rehearsal for TTM, who will be playing in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

The final result remained a lottery until the whistle as both sets of defences looked decidedly vulnerable in the closing stages.

As has been the case in recent matches, Chiefs were off to an impressive start, with Kearyn Baccus and Lebogang Manyama combining well to round the TTM defence out wide on the right flank. Nothing, however, came of an inviting goalmouth cross as Chiefs failed to capitalise.

Chiefs produced a few pressure spells in ensuing play but failed to create scoring chances and during this time failed to produce a shot on goal.

Midway through the half, midfielder Thabo Mnyamane unleashed a powerful drive from outside the penalty area. Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was forced into action with a full-length dive to avert danger.

This instance of inspirational play by Mnyamane seemed to be the cue for TTM to step up their attacking efforts. This led to a momentum shift that Chiefs was battling to contain. Chiefs’ midfielder Njabulo Blom found the going uphill and committed a second yellow card offence in the 38th and, justifiably, was given marching orders.

Three minutes later it was a case of one man down, one goal down for Chiefs after midfielder Thabo Rakhale opened the scoring with a brilliant volley, with two Chiefs defenders trying to dispossess him. Rakhale had taken the ball on his chest after an upfield kick from Mnyamane, who moments before struck the crossbar with a free-kick attempt.

Play at the start of the second half was fast and furious and either side had two gilt-edged scoring chances in a frenzied 15-minute spell. Chances fell to the Chiefs duo midfielder Lebogang Manyama and striker Samir Nurkovic.

At the opposite end, TTM striker Celimpilo Ngema was well placed in the striking zone but lacked the finishing touch to make his mark.

The turning point came just past the hour mark when referee Victor Hlungwani awarded Chiefs a penalty, but only after consulting his fellow match officials. Hlungwani was in the spotlight recently when, justifiably, he awarded four penalties in a match.

The penalty followed after TTM central defender Ayanda Nkili fouled Nurkovic plumb in front of the opposition posts. TTM keeper Washington Arubi saved Manyama's spot-kick but failed to hold on to the ball. In a flash, Manyama pounced and scored with a tame shot from an acute angle.

Chiefs came within a whisker of taking the lead, but this time the crossbar rescued TTM as it held out Bernard Parker's blistering shot in the 75th minute.

This missed chance came back to haunt Chiefs after TTM scored an injury-time penalty.

