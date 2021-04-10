Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila earn a morale-boosting win over TS Galaxy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Goals from Brandon Theron and Thabo Rakhale made the difference as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila recorded a morale-boosting victory over TS Galaxy at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After doing well to absorb pressure from the hosts in the first half, Vhadau vhadamani created an attack of their own which culminated in Theron’s left-footed effort striking the back of the net in the 41st minute. Thabo Mnyamane ended up combining well with his namesake Rakhale in the 82nd minute before the latter managed to finish which ultimately sealed the game in the favor of Dylan Kerr’s side. ALSO READ: John Comitis scolding does the trick as Cape Town City trash SuperSport United Wayde Lekay thought that he had pulled one back for Galaxy in the 88th minute but the forward had to cut his celebration short after being judged to have been offside.

Lekay had another opportunity to pull one back in second-half stoppage time when the Rockets were awarded a penalty. However, he struck his spot-kick poorly which allowed TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi to make an easy diving save to his left.

The Rockets actually did create a lot of opportunities of their own in the first half and so even though Tshakhuma went into the break with a goal to their name and ahead, one would have not betted against Galaxy to launch a comeback in the second half.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy to light up a cigar after ’Lady luck shines on AmaZulu’

Galaxy did start the second half with good momentum. Alfred Ndengane gave away a free-kick in the 48th minute before Bathusi Aubaas ended up shooting towards goal a minute later, though he was wide.

The result means that TTM has eased their relegation worries whilst Rockets remain firmly in mid-table.

Kerr’s side will next be in action against either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash next Sunday.

@eshlinv