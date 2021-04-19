TTM and Chippa to face off in Nedbank Cup final in Bloemfontein

CAPE TOWN - Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila will meet Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday May 8. Kick-off will be at 6pm. TTM qualified for the final after defeating defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a penalty shootout, while the Chilly Boys advanced after ending Glad Africa Championship team Pretoria Callies' fairytale run in the other semi-final. ALSO READ: ’Everybody is devastated’ after TTM defeat, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi It will be the first time in the stadium's history, becoming the 10th venue to host the tournament’s finale in the past 13 years.

“We are pleased to announce the Free State Stadium as the venue for the 2021 edition of the Nedbank Cup. This season’s competition has already proven to be thrilling and entertaining so far and we expect much of the same in the final," PSL acting Chief Executive Officer Mato Madlala said.

"We would like to thank our partners, Nedbank for their continued support. We also like to thank the different stakeholders for their participation and cooperation in this process. We have no doubt that this will be a successful event.”

ALSO READ: Nedbank Cup win will help Chippa in relegation fight, says coach

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, also said: “We are thrilled to finally bring the Nedbank Cup Final spectacle to the Free State Stadium.

"The stadium has hosted some of the most historic football events in the country such as the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament that lives long in the memory of every South African as Bafana Bafana lifted the trophy for the time. We remain committed to the communities in which we operate, our aim is to ensure that the excitement of the Nedbank Cup is accessible to all parts of the country,” .

In light of COVID-19 and the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the 2021 Nedbank Cup final will take place behind closed doors.

“As much as we would love to see the Free State Stadium packed with Nedbank Cup fans, we urge everyone to play their part by watching the game safely from home. As part our efforts to interact with fans and bring the stadium atmosphere in their homes, we will be running a competition where fans stand a chance to win a VIP style Nedbank Cup Final Home Viewing Experience with a football legend.

"Fans can also interact on the digital platform; Fanmode, which allows them to share their experiences and live reactions by singing their team song, celebrating goals, applauding and waving their team flag,” Nobanda added.

In their continued support and contribution to South African communities, Nedbank will award the winning team with an opportunity to play their part by contributing to football development. Together with Nedbank, the winning team will hand over a multipurpose sports court to a community that falls under the club’s jurisdiction.

The same opportunity was awarded to the 2020 Nedbank Cup winners Mamelodi Sundowns, who selected a school in Mamelodi where the multipurpose sport court was built.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport