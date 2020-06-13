TTM claim they've bought Bidvest Wits

CAPE TOWN – National First Division club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila claim they’ve bought Bidvest Wits and all its players and will be compaigning in the top flight next season.

In a number of tweets on Saturday evening, TTM, as they are known in short, said: “It’s official. We are officially a PSL team. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.

“We have logged with the PSL for an official name change. The name will change from Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC as of the beginning of the new season. The team will play at the Thohoyandou Stadium as their home ground next season,” they wrote on Twitter.

Neither the PSL or Bidvest have confirmed the claims by TTM, although speculation had been rife about the sale during the week.

If the sale is confirmed and goes through, Bidvest Wits will be the second top flight club to go defunct in the last month after Bloemfontein Celtic sold their spot in the PSL to Nedbank Cup holders TS Galaxy.