TTM renamed Marumo Gallants FC as Abram Sello pays tributes to the players and technical team

JOHANNESBURG - The chairman of the newly renamed side Marumo Gallants FC Abram Sello says the decision to rebrand the club was to commemorate the bravery of the players and technical team when they endured trying times in their maiden season in the top-flight. The Premier Soccer League top-flight outfit and Nedbank champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) were officially renamed as Marumo Gallants FC during an unveiling ceremony which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

This address was made by club chairman Sello where he was joined by the management, the technical team, including coach Dylan Kerr, and the players, notably Ndabayithethwa Ndlodlo and Washington Arubi, who was crowned the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament. Sello bought the club early this year from Masala Mulaudzi who had previously bought the status of the oldest club in the PSL Bidvest Wits, last season. During the time of purchase, TTM was drowning in financial difficulties as players were not paid at times. ALSO READ: The party is over for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who now have to focus on league survival

Although the new management haven’t succeeded in resolving the club’s financial difficulties, the players and the technical team pulled their weight in the second half of the season as they avoided relegation and claimed the Nedbank Cup against Chippa United.. Sello said they adopted the cultural ways of naming, which almost aligns with events that have occurred at the time. The emblem of the club consists of a soccer ball, and a hand tightly holding two spears. A spear is known as ‘Marumo’ in Sepedi. “The new name of the club is inspired by our journey, together, since February and the off season. It’s a journey that has been rough outside the field but it’s also a journey that has seen victory at the end - as you can see the trophy in front,” Sello explained.