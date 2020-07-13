TTM sale of Bidvest Wits confirmed after PSL gives the green light

DURBAN - Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will be campaigning in the top flight next season after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) approved the sale of Bidvest Wits.

The club sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma. The deal was subjected to the PSL approval.

"The PSL has approved the sale of Bidvest Wits. Tshakhuma will be plying their trade in top flight football of South Africa next season," a source revealed.





"The letter was sent by PSL head of legal Michael Murphy to the chairman of Tshakhuma Malasa Mulaudzi and the chairman of Bidvest Wits Alan Fainman, confirming that the deal has been approved by the league," a source revealed.





IOL Sport has also seen the letter confirming the approval of the deal. It will be the end of the era for Wits in the top league, while Tshakhuma will be relocating to Limpopo where they will be based next season.





An attempt to get hold of Tshakhuma chairman, Mulaudzi proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.





The club will not be retaining Gavin Hunt, who is currently the coach of Bidvest Wits. They have already indicated that they won't be able to afford the highly accomplished mentor.





High earners like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Ricardo Goos, Gift Motupa and Hashim Domingo are also set to leave the club.





Hlatshwayo and Hotto will be playing their football at Orlando Pirates, while Goos, Motupa and Domingo are heading to Mamelodi Sundowns.









@Minenhlecr7