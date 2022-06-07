Tuks look to take hold of PSL playoff’s when they face a Cape Town All Stars

The University of Pretoria and Cape Town All Stars will meet for the fourth time this season, this specific encounter, the most important of them all. Igugu leKapa cut a defeated figure on the opening day of the relegation-promotion play-offs as Tuks quickly established a two goal lead and found a third later on to kill off the game.

There is little doubt that the result of that match will have an influence on how the two sides set up, however another important element to consider is the performance on that day in Cape Town. All Stars recorded a 67% possession stat and manufactured more attacks while also obtaining more corner kicks, seven to the four of Tuks, an indicator of the kind of danger All Stars poses within their squad. Sirgio Kammies has been one of a few bright sparks for All Stars in the play-offs and marked his good form with a goal against Tuks. The 24-year-old international will want to have a lot of impact and possibly find the back of the net once more if they are to revive the little chance of promotion they have left.

One habit the Cape Town based side will want to shake off though giving away goals with ease. It was witnessed again in their last game when they totally outplayed Swallows in the first half but capitulated in the second half and effectively lost the game. All Star's concession record of five goals in two games will certainly fire up Tuks in-form striking duo Thabang Sibanyoni and Wonderboy Makhubu. The 'twin-towers' are proven key components of how Tuks have been playing this season. Their dominance in the air inside the opponent's box facilitates the direct style of coach Tlisane Motaung.

Tuks have placed themselves in prime position to make their long awaited comeback into South Africa's crème de la crème in the DStv Premiership. Coach Motaung's team survived a late surge to gain a valuable point against Swallows in their last match. However Tuks' new personal head to head record against All Stars is a positive reference point for the Tuks camp. The home side have won three of their last four games against All Stars, scoring nine goals but also conceding five in that same period. The two sides will kick-off match day three of the play-offs when they meet at the Tuks Stadium on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm.

