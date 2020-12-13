SportSoccerPsl
Bafana Bafana’s Motjeka Madisha in action during their international friendly match against Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in October this year. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana’s Motjeka Madisha in action during their international friendly match against Zambia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in October this year. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Twitter reacts to the passing of Sundowns and Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha

By Eshlin Vedan Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning following a horrific car accident.

Madisha’s sudden death at the age of 25 has left many in the soccer community shocked, especially as it came just over two weeks following the passing of his former team-mate Anele Ngcongca, also in a car accident.

After starting his professional career with M Tigers FC in 2014, Madisha went on to play for Highlands Park where he proved his credibility in the top-flight. It took just a year before he earned a move to local football giants Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Madisha’s death has left the entire country shocked. The 13 times capped Bafana Bafana international was set to become a first-team regular in the national team.

Rival clubs and local personalties took to social media platform Twitter to express their sympathies.

ALSO READ: Tragedy as Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies

“The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the tragic death of Motjeka Madisha - a humble and promising talent,” the PSL said on its official Twitter page earlier on Sunday.

“The young diski challenge product had a great future ahead of him. Our condolences to @Masandawana and the Madisha family.”

Orlando Pirates, who lost 21-year-old star striker Lesley Manyathela to a car accident in 2003, wrote: “@orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha.

“On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family,” the newly crowned MTN8 champions tweeted.

Among those who also sent condolences was KZN Midlands outfit Maritzburg United, who have tragically lost three players over the last four years – two in car accidents and one struck by lightning.

“The club is saddened to hear of the passing of @Masandawana and @BafanaBafana defender Motjeka Madisha,” the Team of Choice Tweeted.

“Rest well, Motjeka.”

Durban-based AmaZulu, who Ngcongca was meant to join on loan before the accident that also claimed his life, also tweeted, saying: “On behalf of the AmaZulu FC team and supporters. We would like to send our deepest condolences to @Masandawana, family, and friends of Motjeka Madisha. May his soul Rest In Peace.

There were others

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns

Share this article:

Related Articles