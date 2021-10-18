Two people arrested for ’mob justice’ killing of former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele

Cape Town – Two people have been arrested for the “mob justice” killing of former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele. According to reports, Maselesele was murdered last Wednesday by a group of community members in Alexandra township after he was allegedly caught stealing electrical cables.

"When the police approached, the group ran away, and the police managed to apprehend two suspects," SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said when speaking to City Press. "It is alleged that the deceased was accused by the community of stealing electrical cables in the area. He was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics. Police are still continuing with the investigation."’ ALSO READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele has died at the age of 41 – report

Kaizer Chiefs, Maselesele’s former club, released a statement on Sunday to express their condolences following the 41-year-old’s death. “Kaizer Chiefs is saddened by the news of the passing of one of South Africa’s talented footballers, Lucky Maselesele,” the statement read. “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Maselesele family during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace.”