Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs seek redemption against Cape Town City after Cup fall out

Cape Town — After the fall out of the shocking Nedbank Cup defeat over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to return to winning ways on Tuesday when they play hosts Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership clash. Chiefs, coach Stuart Baxter and the players came in for scathing attacks on social media after TS Galaxy, who is rock-bottom on the Premiership standings, ran out 1-0 winners in their Round of 32 clash at the FNB Stadium. It was heart-breaking for the Chiefs faithful, and they vented their anger long after the final whistle.

Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly who missed arguably the team's best scoring chance in the match said there was no point in dwelling on the team's poor performance. He said the match, in Cape Town, will give the team a chance to regain lost confidence. Dolly had a subdued first half but showed some neat touches in the second. He initiated a sortie which took play into the opposition penalty area and was well-placed to round it off with a score, but instead, his effort ballooned over the crossbar. "We were very disappointed not only because we lost but because of the way we played," said Dolly.

"I don’t think we weren’t ourselves on the day when you look at our movements off the ball. Look at our pressing shape and I don’t think it was us. 'I think it is good that we have a game on Tuesday so that we can rectify our mistakes. This will give us a chance to get our confidence back. "I think the game on Tuesday is a good chance for everyone to come back, and just try and do our best to win on the day.”

Fellow midfielder Bernard Parker was one of the major disappointments and surprisingly Baxter did not substitute him. As a kingpin in the team, there is little chance of Chiefs challenging for trophies if he does not produce the matchwinning form he is capable of. After the Nedbank Cup exit, Dolly thinks Chiefs' trophy drought will continue unless there is a dramatic turn-around. "I came to this club to win trophies," said Dolly. "Every season, we want to compete for trophies We want to win trophies for ourselves, for the club and our supporters.

“I think it was very disappointing going out like that, especially so early in the competition. “Now we shift our focus to the Premiership, and we should do our best to reach the highest we can in the league. That will all start on Tuesday. "We are all very, very disappointed. I came to Chiefs because I wanted to win trophies.

“I think we can do so. We have the players; we have the quality. “I was upset, I was sad, and so were the other players, but we must move on." Dolly feels the players should strive for consistency.

“I think we just need to start being consistent on the field," said Dolly. "I think once we start being consistent and start winning, we will compete for a lot more.” Cape Town City, like Chiefs, also suffered a shock Nedbank Cup defeat at the hands of Royal AM over the weekend. City too will be out to redeem themselves. @Herman_Gibbs