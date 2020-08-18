Under pressure Polokwane City ready to take on SuperSport

JOHANNESBURG - Polokwane City are feeling the pressure of being in the relegation zone but according to defender Simphiwe Hlongwane, they are not backing down and are ready to fight until the very end. The Limpopo side will take a short trip to the Bidvest Stadium to clash against SuperSport United who will be the home side on Wednesday afternoon (kick-off 3:30pm). Rise and Shine got their first taste of competitive football in the PSL bio-bubble on Saturday where they lost against Kaizer Chiefs. Even though the Limpopo team played an aggressive game on Saturday, Hlongwane believes that they can do better on their next game against SuperSport. “I think we played very well throughout the whole game on Saturday and the only fault that I can think of are the two corner kicks,” said the 27-year-old defender. “We are ready for the match and we are just going to play our own game and follow the coach’s instructions.”

Clinton Larsen’s men are currently holding the 15th spot on the log. Winning the game against Kaitano Tembo’s men will see them move to the 13th position on the Absa Premiership standings.

On what the team should do to better their chances of moving away from danger, Hlongwane said the team will need to continue working hard and score more goals so they can save themselves: “There is really no time to sulk now as we are at the bottom. We just have to work our way up by tightening their our defence and getting those three points”

While Polokwane City is trying to enhance their chances of being axed, Matsantsantsa will be aiming higher and fighting for the chances of qualifying for the CAF Cup as they are currently a point away from Orlando Pirates who are holding the third position on the log.

“I understand that (SuperSport) will be fighting for the third position, but we will also be fighting for survival and moving from the danger zone, so we are ready for them,” said Hlongwane.

Xilombe Mathye

