Unhappy Kaizer Chiefs supporters demand club establish a women’s team

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs’ concerned supporters wrote to the club on Friday morning, urging them to follow in the footsteps of fellow top-tier division outfits Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic and establish a women’s football team respectively.

It’s been 51 years since the most decorated football club in the country was founded. But since then, they’ve bypassed the idea of starting a women’s team which might have campaigned in the Sasol League before joining the newly-founded National Women’s League .

But after a tiny group of the club's supporters marched to Chiefs’ Village on Friday morning to submit their memorandum amid the club’s decline, following a six-year trophy drought in domestic football, part of their grievances was the club's failure to commit to women’s football.

“Chiefs need to do this! Who were the leaders here receiving our memorandum? Weren’t it the ladies? It was them. Majority of these supporters are women. Football is no longer about men,” said Papi Mosothoane who read out the supporters’ memorandum.

“The more they embrace women, the more they are going to have love and peace in this country. Kaizer Chiefs needs to have a women’s team. Celtic a club that is struggling financially, has a women’s team. Why can’t Chiefs do the same?”

The memorandum of Chiefs’ supporters which detailed grievances, including the “poor signing strategy”, was received by the marketing director Jessica Motaung who was accompanied by her siblings Kemiso and Kaizer – among other dignitaries.

This 'peaceful march' which was organised by Mosothoane and fellow concerned supporters on social media started opposite the SunCity prison until the entrance of the Village where the memorandum was submitted, received and signed off by Motaung.

Chiefs will be hoping to cheer up their supporters with a win on Saturday, and keep their chances of winning the coveted Caf Champions League alive, when they host Simba SC in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie before travelling to Tanzania next weekend.

