Unique Cup of Ages to quench fans’ thirst for Soweto Derby

JOHANNESBURG - Carling Black Label announced the launch of a special kind of Soweto Derby, the 2020 Cup of Ages, at a media launch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The idea of the Cup of Ages came about after the Carling Black Label Cup was cancelled due to the strict restrictions imposed by Covid-19. “We could not deliver another edition of the much loved Carling Cup to the stadium, but we are proud to announce that we will be turning our Champion Fans’ living rooms into the setting of Cup of Ages- the greatest game ever replayed between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates,” said Carling Black Label Brand Director, Arne Rust. The Carling Black Label Cup of Ages is a 90-minute spectacle that will display the Glamour Boys and Buccaneers as they go head-to-head with the greatest players, moments and goals from the past eight matches of the Carling Black Label Cup. Among the panellists on the launch-day was the Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela who expressed his excitement for the Cup of Ages.

“All of us still have a lot of question marks, that’s the beauty of fate. We don’t know what is going to happen. That suspense is what is going to drive us.”

On what he thinks about the Cup of Ages initiative, Komphela said there is something exciting coming in memory of all the Black Label Cups that have been played:

“It’s going to reflect on both teams in terms of how they had been playing. It’s going to be a summary of eight years of Chiefs and Pirates playing the Carling Black Label and you will get to see what kind of game they play and their philosophy as clubs.”

The Carling Black Label Cup of Ages will be broadcast on SABC 1 on the 3rd of October 2020 (kick-off 3pm).

