Unprecedented history on the cards if Kaizer Chiefs overcome AmaZulu in MTN8 clash

Durban - Orlando Pirates' qualification for the 2022 MTN8 final with a victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday has almost triggered an unprecedented set of events in domestic football history. The Buccaneers will now wait for the competition's second semi-final contest between AmaZulu and arch-rival Kaizer Chiefs to find out their opponents for the final showpiece.

If Amakhosi are able to defeat Usuthu, they will play the Pirates in the MTN8 final on November 5 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. That tie will follow their DStv Premiership battle which is set to take place on October 29. A week after their potential MTN8 bout, the pair would lock horns once more at the semi-final stage of the revamped edition of the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup on November 12.

10/10 performance in a big game!#MTN8 pic.twitter.com/P482gTyYP9 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 22, 2022 Both Pirates and Chiefs have made fairly inconsistent starts to their respective league campaigns and currently hold fourth and fifth spots respectively on the league. The two Soweto giants are undoubtedly the most followed club's on the domestic front and their three meetings in a space of three weeks would go a long way in shaping the success of their season, especially with two trophies on the line. For Chiefs, winning the MTN8 cup would end an eight year trophy drought at the Naturena club while Pirates’ new coach, Jose Riveiro, will want to announce his arrival on South African shores with a prestigious crown.

