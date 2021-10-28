Upsets in cup football can happen, says Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena ahead of MTN8 final

Durban – While Sundowns have won their last two games against Cape Town City, Masandawana co-coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that the Western Cape based side are a side that can hurt any team on any day. Masandawana are due to play against Eric Tinkler’s side in the MTN 8 final encounter on Saturday night at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“This is a game of big consequence. (Eric) Tinkler has got experience leading clubs into finals with Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces. We have to pitch and make sure that we play the game with the right intensity and mental attitude. We know that Cape Town City are a good side. They have one of the best attacks in the league. They are strong offensively and give you problems. They have had more possession than any side in the league besides ourselves. They have individuals who can dribble out of tight situations,” said Mokwena speaking to media at a press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. While Sundowns have won virtually everything on offer in South African football in recent years, the one piece of major silverware that has constantly eluded them has been the MTN 8. Masandawana last won the Wafa Wafa tournament in 2007. While Sundowns will be the favourites to down City, Mokwena insists that his side cannot be complacent, alluding to the fact that reigning English Premier League Champions Manchester City recently suffered a shock EFL Cup defeat against West Ham.

“You can’t win them all. I watched the West Ham vs Man City game and Man City lost despite having won the Carabao Cup many times in a row. Football is unpredictable. God has given us another opportunity to pitch with our A game. We are motivated by the goals of the club. We look forwards rather than backwards as we look to achieve something that has eluded the club for many years,” said Mokwena. Mokwena also confirmed that his side do not have too many new injury concerns ahead of the final. “We are trying to make sure that Gaston Sirino passes a late medical test. He missed our last game due to a severe bout of flu. He is still bedridden and we cross our fingers that he will be available. Mothobi Mvala and Rushine De Reuck have resumed training although they are not yet fully match fit. We have almost everyone available,” said Mokwena.